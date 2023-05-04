Ice hockey | The Pelicans were fined after showing a social media personality in the video cube several times

According to the league’s view, the Pelicans’ actions violated the league’s competition rules.

Ice hockey the 2022–23 league season ended with Tampere Tappara’s second consecutive Finnish championship, but the League office has still gone through the laundry of the final series.

Foursome during the Lahti Ice Hall’s video board, a social media personality was shown a few times Iida Vainiotawho got a ticket to the vip seats from the Pelicans.

Earlier in the spring, Vainio requested an investigation into a Tappara player whom he accuses of sexual abuse.

After this, the League began to investigate whether calling Vainio was a deliberate provocation from the Pelicans and asked the bay club for an explanation of what happened in the match.

The league received the requested report from the Pelicans, and the league’s board discussed the matter at its meeting on Tuesday.

According to the view of the league’s board, the Pelicans’ actions violated the league’s competition rules. In that match, the Pelicans were considered to have provoked the opponent’s player by using the video board.

The grounds state that “section of the competition rules 15. Video board and its use According to In the opinion of the league board, the Pelicans’ actions violated this rule.”

For this reason, the SM league board imposed a fine on Pelicans. The league did not disclose the details of the punishment.

The Pelicans CEO Lauri Pöyhönen according to “there was no attempt to provoke” anyone. According to Pöyhönen, it was purely a coincidence.

Etelä Suomen Sanomat by Vainiota was also planned to drop the opening puck before the foursome, but this was abandoned.

– We’ve had it in mind at some point, but we’re not going to start doing that, Pöyhönen told ESS at the time.

Field himself does not understand the uproar that arose from the case. He told Ilta-Sanom last Wednesday that he thinks the situation is ridiculous.

“I want to question the league as to why they think the influence of a single person is so big. Am I some sixth fielder that it would be punishable?”