Ice hockey | The Pelicans rose to the top of the League

Only 16-year-old Konsta Helenius scored a goal for Jukurei.

Pelicans moved to the top of the men’s hockey league by winning away to Kooko 4–1. The victory brought the Lahti team to 53 points, while Lukko, who is in the next place, has 52 points. Pelicans has played more matches than Lukko.

Saturday was a disappointment for Luko, as the team lost to Äss in Satakunta’s local match. The Pori team won their home match 3–2 in overtime.

The Pelicans’ scoring streak was Iikka Kangasniemi, who had a goal and two assists. Kangasniemi has collected 1+7 power points in his last four matches.

Konsta Helenius, 16, collected 1+1 power points as Jukurit celebrated the home victory. Helenius, who recorded his first career points in the League, scored the final goal of the match. Helenius is a contract player of Tappara who plays on loan in Jukurei.

Aces and meeting Luko offered drama, because Jere Karjalainen brought Luko level three seconds before the end of the third period. Lukko played without a goalkeeper at that time. In overtime, Karjalainen was suspended for two minutes due to a fight and Joachim Rohdin finished the goal with superiority. The hit was approved after a video review, as Luko’s players protested the high stick.

Lukko had won five of Satakunta’s previous local games.