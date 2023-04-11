Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Ice hockey | The Pelicans are about to go on a rampage – HS is watching the playoffs

April 11, 2023
The Fifth match will be played in the second semi-final series of the Ice Hockey League.

Ice hockey The league’s second finalist will not be determined yet today, when Tampere Ilves and Lahti Pelicans meet in their fifth semi-final match. The match series is tied 2–2.

All previous doubles semi-final matches have ended with goals 3–2.

The series of matches will continue at least next Thursday, when the teams will play in Isku-arena in Lahti. Today, the third consecutive match will be played in Tampere’s Nokia Arena.

In the second semi-final series, Tampere Tappara beat HIFK 4–1.

