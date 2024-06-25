Ice hockey | The Panthers won the Stanley Cup

Hockey|Florida Panthers Stanley Cup victory, Edmonton fell in the deciding game 2–1.

Ice hockey In the NHL, the Florida Panthers have won their first Stanley Cup. In the decisive seventh match, Florida beat the Edmonton Oilers 2–1.

Florida’s Finnish forward Anton Lundell got an assist from Carter Verhaeghe’s opening goal of the match in the first period. Edmonton’s Mattias Janmark tied the game just a couple of minutes after the opening goal.

Sam Reinhart scored Florida’s decisive hit at the end of the second period.

In addition to Lundell, the Finnish champions in Florida include Aleksander Barkov, Eetu Luostarinen and Niko Mikkola.