Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Ice hockey | The overtime win lifted Tappara to within a win of the semi-finals

March 22, 2023
Ice hockey | The overtime win lifted Tappara to within a win of the semi-finals

Last spring KooKoo’s sensational goalkeeper Nick Malík shone in Tampere.

Tappara–KooKoo 2–1 and.

Wins 3–0

Two KooKoo, who received consecutive blows from Tappara, rose to their feet for the third meeting of the hockey League quarterfinals in the Tampere arena, but had to succumb to a 1-2 overtime loss in the first overtime.

Finished Tappara’s winning goal in 71.09 Marcus Davidson at the same time lifted the reigning Finnish champion to a 3–0 lead in the match series and one win away from the semi-finals.

The people of Kouvola sought a last revival for the match series by changing the goalkeeper, and last spring’s sensational goalkeeper Nick Malík’s a brilliant game and 38 saves gave the visitors the chance to play for the win.

Malík only had to surrender in regular time Brother Matti Vittasmäki line-cut and in the overtime in front of Davidsson’s shot.

The beginning of a dream Kasperi Ojantakanen KooKoo, who got into the match with a goal, reset Tappara’s feared superiority in Tampere no less than six times and did not give up even with a two-man understrength that lasted more than a minute in the second set.

The visiting Canadian defender With Charle-Edouard D’Astous was a great opportunity to take the Kouvola team to a 2–1 lead in the middle of the final set, but the Tappara keeper Christian Heljanko stopped the Canadian penalty with ease.

Tappara can secure its place in the semifinals with a fourth win already on Friday in Kouvola.

