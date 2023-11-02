Ice hockey | The opponent’s golden helmet got stuck in HIFK’s victory – Joonas Rask, who scored a great goal, condemned: “It can be dangerous”

Niko Hovinen, alerted to the goal at the last moment, played a clean sheet.

HIFK beat HPK 3–0 at home in the hockey SM league on Thursday. 7,791 spectators watched the match at the Helsinki Ice Hall.

HIFK had a difficult period before Thursday’s match, when there were two consecutive losses. Against HPK, the lineup got a significant boost when the number one center Jori Lehterä returned to the lineup after being sidelined for one match.

However, bad news was also received from the patient. Roope Taponen, who was supposed to play against HPK in goal, had to miss the match due to illness. The same fate was the attacker Juha Jääskä.

Kristian Vesalainen scored the winning goal of the match.

The match the most telling moments were seen in the third period.

First Joonas Rask gave HIFK a two-goal lead with a handsome solo goal, when he first distracted HPK’s defender in the central area and then elegantly moved the puck between the goalkeeper’s legs and into the goal.

“I got the puck at a good pace and tried to score between the legs. It sometimes looks stupid if it doesn’t go in, but this time it did,” Rask commented after the match.

Rask’s shooting percentage this season is the best in the league. He has sunk in every fifth of the shots that have gone towards the goal.

“The less shots, the better the percentage,” Rask laughs.

“Of course not, I’ve been able to shoot in front of the goal from pretty good places and they’ve gone in with a good percentage.”

At the end of the match, HPK’s golden helmet Danick Martel flew into the shower from being kicked. Rask didn’t see the situation, but took the potential kick seriously.

“You have to watch the video, but if there was a kick in it, then things like that don’t belong in this category under any circumstances. It can be dangerous.”

The game On Thursday, the picture largely corresponded to HIFK’s recent excerpts.

HIFK mainly controlled, and HPK didn’t get many scoring opportunities, but their own finishing was lame, especially at the beginning of the match.

“We have to come up with some more cunning in the attacking game and get more high-quality moves. We have a team full of dangerous scorers,” Rask reflects.

The pain of scoring eased in the second period. Rajaniemi fell on his own player’s stick, Johan Motin drove from the wing to the goal and Kristian Vesalainen score the opening goal.

According to Rask, the “battle goal” made it easier to play.

“Yes, those goals are always liberating. In some previous games, the opponent has been able to defend more when the situation has been equal, and the teams have defended really closely against us.”

In the third period, after Raski’s goal, Vesalainen improved the score to 3–0 at the end of the match. It was also confirmed that the final buzzer sounded Niko Hovinen the second clean sheet of the season.

Niko Hovinen played his second clean sheet of the season with HIFK's goal.

“‘Pappi’ Hovinen played well in goal. I don’t know how many minutes before the initial heat he got word that he would jump the finish line today. It’s great that we have two goalkeepers of such quality”, praises Rask, also referring to Tapose.

HIFK–HPK 3–0 ON THE RISE: Jori Lehterä, who was sidelined for one match due to injury, built good positions in the first chain and got two assist points. Niko Hovisen, who has played five matches, already has two clean sheets. Defender Tony Sund returned to the lineup after a six-week break. ON THE INVOICE: Roope Taponen and Juha Jääskä dropped out of the lineup due to illness. Joni Ikonen, playing in the number one position, has not yet scored a goal this season. HIFK has scored only four situational goals in the previous four matches on a level playing field.

