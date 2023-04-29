Ice hockey | The opponent dropped his gloves and tore Mikko Rantanen’s shirt off – “The intention was not really to fight”

Mikko Rantanen took the top spot in the playoff scoring market alongside Leon Draisaitl. Artturi Lehkonen scored two. Chain changes helped Colorado take a clear victory.

Seattle

Colorado Avalanche claimed a forced victory over Seattle with a score of 4–1 and leveled the match wins at 3–3.

The reigning champion Colorado, which entered the series as the pre-favorite, has been in a tie with Seattle, but now it played the most intact 60 minutes of the series and kept the game under its control.

The decisive thing for Colorado was that the team’s composition was mixed up. Avalanche’s tip is narrow and narrowed even more when the Russian jetty Valery Nitshushkin left the team for personal reasons.

Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko from Ranta have been played in different chains in previous matches, but still so that they have played a lot of exchanges together as well. The chains have consistently lived up to the Edmonton Oilers’ model of recent years.

Now the head coach Jared Bednar planted his entire number one artillery on the same field: MacKinnon, Rantanen and Artturi Lehkonen as the first chain and behind Pakkipari Cale Makar–Devon Toewswho have also been separated in previous games.

Rantanen signed that the chain changes were one of the key things in the win.

“I had to win, so maybe it was a good decision. The game has been a bit of a struggle in places, as there have been different chain friends at almost every start,” Rantanen told Sanom about previous games.

Mikko Rantanen is Colorado’s superstar.

“I have sometimes been with MacKinnon and sometimes with someone else, and in the defensive area it is different. We got a balance now and were able to roll on four fields without constant changes. In the end, of course, we played on three fields. Everyone played well.”

Makar played 26.53 minutes, MacKinnon 24.46, Toews 23.51, Rantanen 23.44 and Lehkonen 21.31. For JT Compher ice time was recorded on 22.16.

Rantanen scored an important goal at the end of the opening set when he tied the score at 1–1. The goal was his sixth in as many games, and he now leads the playoff scoring charts Leon Draisaitl alongside.

In the second set, Rantanen was passed by a defender by Erik Johnson 2–1 winning goal.

A few minutes after this, Rantane and Kraken’s defender Will Borgen met at stoppage time. Borgen suddenly even dropped his glove and started ripping Rantase’s jersey off.

“I was a little surprised. I didn’t have time to say anything afterwards. I didn’t start a fight. It dragged on a bit after the whistle, so you have to give back a little. You can’t just take blows, but our guy really didn’t mean to fight,” Rantanen smiled.

Colorado took an important two-goal lead when Lehkonen guided the puck delivered by Toews into the goal.

In the third set, Lehkonen made the final readings empty.

“Today looked a bit like our own game. We caught up well with the opponent, created lots of space well and defended well,” Lehkonen told Sanom.

Artturi Lehkonen scored the 3–1 goal.

It’s okay to play with MacKinnon and Rantanen.

“Boys are quite good at playing… They are quite lively. I’m just trying to bring my own contribution and have good chemistry with the guys.”

What was it like to play with your back against the wall?

“Well, you’re aware of the situation, but it won’t get better by squeezing the racket. You just have to know that if everyone plays at their best level, the chances of winning are good.”

The series will be broken for sure on Sunday, i.e. the night before Monday Finnish time, when Colorado hosts the seventh game of the series.