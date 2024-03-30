Ice hockey | The NY Rangers took Arizona in a goal celebration

The Finns were involved in the points race.

Ice hockey In the NHL, the NY Rangers beat the Arizona Coyotes by as many as 8–5 in the Saturday night round.

The Finns were involved in the points race when Matias Maccelli scored Arizona's narrowest goal to make it 2–1 and was about to pass Logan Cooley Arizona's fifth goal on the board. He was also marked as a pitcher in the same goal Juuso Välimäki.

New Yorkers Kaapo Kako on the other hand was serving by Artemi Panarin In the third period of the 7–5 goal. A total of seven goals in the match were scored in the last period.