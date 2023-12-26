Ice hockey | The number one figure of the Young Lions snarled at his teammates – “Part of our person's personality”

Niklas Kokko does not spare his voice during matches.

Young Lions The World Cup opener against Canada was a disappointment in all areas. However, one player earns a clean sheet in a 2-5 loss.

Saved by the goal of the Young Lions Niklas Kokko was the number one character of his team despite the dull readings. For Koko, the match was the first at the youth World Cup level.

“There was such a good tension before the match. However, I have already played in the SM league for some time, so this was not a different situation in that way. There have been a lot of gangs in the league games as well,” Kokko commented casually after the match, flipping his feet.

“I, at least, light up when there is a good mood in the hall. It keeps you awake and brings positive energy. These are cool games to play.”

Energetic was needed, because Kokko was at times very hot.

The Kärppie's 19-year-old top promise saved 26 times in the landslide of Canada. There were several nice stretches that kept the match a goal game for a long time.

During some breaks in the game, Kokko also had to give fiery feedback to the field players.

“The opponent came on so hard that at times we should have played more bluntly in the area and be blunter anyway. That's why I had to give my own views sometimes. Of course, I was also hitting on dudes at the same time.”

As a self-confident boxer, Kokko likes to use his voice a lot during matches.

“It's part of our personality. I like to give positive feedback, but sometimes you also have to share your own views on how to play different situations. At the goal, however, you can clearly see the entire field and what is happening on the field.”

For rebound goals The bonfire couldn't hold much of anything. From time to time, Canada was able to relax in front of the Young Lions' goal.

The most special setback of the match happened at the beginning of the third period, when Macklin's Celebrini pushed the puck past Koko's guards and into the goal. The hit was accepted only after video inspection.

“I can't really say what happened there. I thought I had the puck, but it turned out differently. I guess the judgment was correct when the goal was accepted. It was quite a confusing goal”, smiled Kokko.

Tuesday's match was Koko's first against Canada in his young career. However, the opponent's style of play did not surprise one bit.

“Probably quite a few others played against them for the first time. We knew that the opponent was a North American team that plays a fast game and has a lot of skill,” Kokko described.

Despite the gloomy final readings, Kokko was in a positive mood after the World Cup opening.

“I am quite satisfied with our game. Very small things mattered. You have to be even more careful in the future. We will certainly improve on this.”