Friday, September 29, 2023
Ice hockey | The Nokia Arena’s sound reproduction was disappointing, HIFK’s game was being prepared in complete silence

September 29, 2023
The lights flickered during the opening show, but there was no music except from the fans in the stands.

Tampere

Helsinki The league match between IFK and Tampere Ilves started on Friday in a special atmosphere by today’s standards. There was not a single sound from the Nokia Arena’s sound system, and the players, for example, warmed up in complete silence.

Even during Ilves’ initial show, the hall was only dependent on light effects. The yellow-green effects flickered without the power effect brought by the music. Only the sound of the fans in the stands filled the arena as the game approached.

Ilves apologized for the sound reproduction problems on the arena’s scoreboard. The announcements of the match also do not work and there was no announcement of the loser of the opening puck.

The league match between Ilves and HIFK started at 18:30. HIFK is still hunting for its first victory in the Nokia Arena, which was put into use for league games in December 2021. HIFK has played seven regular season matches, three quarter-finals and one bronze medal match before Friday’s match in the new Arena.

