Ice hockey | The NHL's top promise ends his career at the age of 25 – due to a severe migraine

Nolan Patrick played in the NHL for four seasons.

Ice hockey Played in the NHL Nolan Patrick ends his playing career at the age of 25, says the sports website, among other things ESPN. Patrick suffers from severe migraines.

Patrick was a top prospect in his time, who was the second pick of the 2017 NHL Draft. He played his last match in March 2022 in the Vegas Golden Knights.

Patrick's retirement was announced on Tuesday in an advertisement for The Power Play coaching program on Instagram.

Patrick was introduced as a “former professional with significant NHL experience”. Patrick starts working in the coaching program as a skills and video coach.

Patrick was booked in 2017 by the Philadelphia Flyers. He played three seasons with the Flyers and one with Vegas.

Patrick played in 222 games in the NHL and collected 32+45=77 power points.