The Edmonton Oilers are just one win away from snapping the longest winning streak of all time.

In the early season The Edmonton Oilers, who have fallen into crisis and changed their coach, have completely reversed their course.

Early on Sunday morning, Edmonton already won its 16th consecutive victory, when it defeated Nashville at home with 4-1 goals. As a conductor, you are less likely to stir unexpectedly Connor McDavid with powers of 1+3.

With 16 consecutive wins, Edmonton already has the second longest winning streak in NHL history.

If Edmonton wins its next game, it will move into a tie for the all-time winning streak record with the 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins. by Mario Lemieux and Jaromir Jagrin At that time, more than 30 years ago, the champion team won a record 17 games in a row in the regular season.

In their next match, Edmonton will face the reigning champion Vegas Golden Knights away from home. The match will not be played until after the star break on February 7. After the Vegas game, the Oilers will face Anaheim in a potentially historic matchup.

Fact NHL's longest winning streaks 17 Pittsburgh 1992–93 16 Columbus 2016–17 16 Edmonton 2023–24 15 NY Islanders 1981–82 15 Pittsburgh 2012–13 14 Boston 1929–30 14 Washington 2009–10 13 Boston 1970–71

New York Rangers Kaapo Kako participated in his team's goal kicks when the Rangers defeated the host Ottawa Senators on the Canadian side.

At the end of the final set, Kako hit the last hit of the evening with which he sealed the final score 7–2. The second scored a goal in the second match in a row.

In total, Kakko has scored five goals this season, but three of them have come in the last eight matches that Kakko has played since his injury.

Ottawa's goal was guarded for half of the match Joonas Korpisalowho saved a total of 13 out of 17 shots in his shift. Korpisalo was sent as a substitute in the second period of the match.

Dallas Stars' Finnish defender Miro Heiskanen scored two goals for his team when Dallas defeated the Washington Capitals 5–4 in a match that went into overtime.

Heiskanen folds the puck together Roope Hintz with by Wyatt Johnston on the shoulder in Dallas' 1-1 draw. Heiskanen was also involved by Mason Marchment in a 3–2 goal.

Dallas eventually took down Washington of Thomas Harley with a hit when the extra time had been played for just under three and a half minutes.

Heiskanen continued his streak for the third consecutive match. His merits from the last three matches are 1+3. Hintz, on the other hand, 2+3.

Valtteri Puustinen in turn assisted the Pittsburgh Penguins with a goal that brought the team to a 1–1 tie against the Montreal Canadiens. The match went into overtime and the Penguins finally won the battle with 3–2 goals. With his pass, Puustinen ended his five-match scoreless streak.

New Jersey Devils defenseman Santeri Hatakka added to his score by scoring the Devils' 1-2 goal in the third period of the match. However, the consolation was thin, as Tampa Bay won the match 6–3. On Saturday, Hatakka played only his second game in a New Jersey shirt.

Florida Finnish captain Alexander Barkov was involved in a key goal as he assisted on the Panthers' 2–1 third-period goal against the New York Islanders. Florida eventually won the match 3–2 in overtime. The balances of Barkov's last matches have been moderate. Before tonight's match, the Tampere native had grabbed a total of two assist points from three matches.