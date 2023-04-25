Ice hockey | The NHL’s hot local series was evened out – Tampa’s clear lead melted away

Vaisu New York Rangers lost for the second time at home. Toronto took a 3–1 lead against Tampa.

Seattle

Hudson River the battle, that is, the match series between the New Jersey Devils and the New York Rangers is tied.

The Devils, who lost both of their home games and thus got really tight at the beginning of the series, already scratched out another victory in the home cave of the Rangers in Madison Square Garden.

Now the series is best of three, and the Devils have home advantage again.

The fourth match, played the night before Tuesday Finnish time, ended with the Devils narrowly winning 3–1, which was the final seal Ondrej Palatin from the stage to the empty goal.

Devils took the lead for the first time in 2:50.

Saved for the second time in the away team’s goal Akira Schmidt repelled Kaapo Kako shot in a 2–1 rout of Rangers.

The home team ran for a while, but then Jack Hughes was able to run through and score a stylish goal.

The lead lasted almost two sets: Vincent Trocheck equalized the points in 41:42.

The Devils’ winning goal came barely 12 minutes before full time. Its defenders circled behind their own blue line, after which Dougie Hamilton bait For Nico Hischier I’ll put it. The Devils’ captain came quickly to the area, slammed on the brake and spread To Jonas Siegenthalerwho stepped up to score.

From Vitek Vanecek Schmid, who stole the starting goalkeeper position, has now blocked 58 shots in the two playoff games he has played and conceded only two goals.

Toronto Maple Leafs started in Tampa from a three-goal chasing position in the third period of the match.

The Leafs’ sleepy stars woke up: Austin Matthews made two and Morgan Rielly tied the game at 4–4. of Toronto Alexander Kerfoot decided the match in the first overtime with his guidance, when Mikhail Sergachev sat in the ice hall.

The Leafs are now one win away from a playoff spot and their first series win since spring 2004.