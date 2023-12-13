Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Ice hockey | The NHL's champion coach was fired – replaced by a former player of Espoo Blues

December 13, 2023
Ice hockey | The NHL's champion coach was fired – replaced by a former player of Espoo Blues

Craig Berube was allowed to leave.

NHL club The St. Louis Blues have fired their head coach To Craig Berube.

On the night before Wednesday, the Blues lost at home to the Detroit Red Wings in Finnish time by 4–6 goals.

Berube was the NHL's fifth longest-serving head coach. The 57-year-old former tough face of the rinks took the helm of the Blues in the middle of the 2018-19 season, when he piloted the jerseys from the bottom of the series to the Stanley Cup.

In place of Berube, acting becomes responsible Drew Bannisterwho has coached the Blues' farm team Springfield Thunderbirds.

Bannister, 49, who played 164 games as a defenseman in the NHL, also played in the SM League at the beginning of the 2000s. He represented Oulun Kärppi and Espoo Blues in a total of 77 regular season matches (4+20) and 23 playoff matches (2+3). Bannister won silver in Kärpi in 2003.

Among the Finns, St. Louis is currently represented by a striker Kasperi Kapanen.

Drew Bannister pictured in a Blues jersey during the spring 2004 playoffs. Picture: MAGAZINE PHOTO / SARI GUSTAFSSON

