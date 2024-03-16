Ice hockey | The NHL star drove the fans of his new club crazy – the lousy photo manipulation caught the attention

Tyler Toffoli opened his goal account in his new club.

Ice hockey In the NHL, the Winnipeg Jets punished the Anaheim Ducks in their home arena, which the Canadian hosts beat with a score of 6–0.

Winnipeg's goalkeeper became the hero of the match Laurent Brossoit, who already prevented his second consecutive clean sheet. In total, the Canadian striker stopped 21 shots.

The star forward who moved to the Jets earlier this month Tyler Toffoli scored his first hits in his new team by hitting two goals. Toffoli's goals came within three minutes of each other in the final set of the match.

Winnipeg ripped Toffoli with a hit in the X (formerly Twitter). In the update, the followers were amused by the fact that Toffoli's jersey was added to the picture in a humorously clumsy way with some kind of image editing program.

The photo is actually from Toffoli's time with his former club, the New Jersey Devils, as the Devils logo can be seen on the leg of the shorts.

The fans seemed to take the picture with humor.

“That is objectively the most fun editing a shirt change. It's perfect that it's done by a real NHL team's social media account,” wrote one user in response to the update.

“My soul hurts,” another wrote with a crying emoji.

Anaheim's Finnish defender Urho Vaakanainen was on the ice for just under 17 minutes, but left the rink in the end with no power points.

Also Los Angeles Kings goaltender Cam Talbot avoided a clean sheet. Talbot had a total of 28 saves when the Kings went on a rampage in Chicago, where the Californians beat the Blackhawks 5-0.

For Talbot, the shutout was the 31st of his NHL career and the third of the current season.

Los Angeles was already wild in the opening set to a 4–0 lead. He was the scorer of the evening Anze Kopitarwho finished off the final two hits of the first inning.

Alex Laferriere, Pierre-Luc Dubois and Final readings sealed Jordan Spence each registered powers 1+1.

Before the recent defeat, Chicago had won two consecutive matches, in each of which the club had scored seven goals. This season, Chicago's goal tally has now remained zero in a total of ten games.