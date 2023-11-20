Ice hockey | The NHL star barked at Norway – the minister intervened

Ice hockey player Mats Zuccarello opened up about Norwegian sports. One choice of words caused an avalanche of feedback.

Norwegian NHL champion Mats Zuccarello opened up with direct words about the sports situation in his country of birth.

“We live in a country rich in resources, but we are really bad at sports. We say we are a sports nation, but we are a sports nation. We run in the woods, ski and so on,” Zuccarello said on Norway’s Viaplay Expressen’s by.

He is particularly upset that children and young people are not sufficiently guided towards sports. The player emphasized the importance of sports for young people.

“We learn to work together and make friends for life. You really learn a lot there. We’re a crappy country when it comes to sports. We are only good at some sports, but we are not good at helping children and young people,” the player said.

Word choice “shit country” started a strong backlash.

Norway’s Minister of Culture and Equality also intervened in the matter Lubna Jaffery.

“In Norwegian sports, we work every day so that everyone has a chance. I am proud of the wide tip of Norway. There should be a chance for everyone, and there should also be a chance to be really good,” said Jaffery for Dagbladet.

In the newspaper, the minister underlined that the Norwegian Ministry of Culture and Equality will grant a total of NOK 3.4 billion (approximately EUR 289 million) for various sports purposes during 2023.

For comparison: in Finland of the Ministry of Education and Culture in the 2023 state budget, around 153.7 million euros have been allocated for exercise and sports.

Zuccarello later explained in Dagbladet that not all of his word choices had been successful. However, the player emphasized the importance of his case.

“Sometimes I rush a little too much, but I still think that the opportunities offered to children and young people are insufficient. Sports are too expensive.”

Zuccarello specifically referred to the high cost of playing hockey.

Zuccarello, 36, made his NHL debut with the New York Rangers in 2010. He would spend his Rangers years with the Dallas Stars before moving to Minnesota in 2019.

The winger has played 782 NHL games in his career and scored 590 (190+400) power points.