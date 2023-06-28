Ice hockey | The NHL is buzzing on the eve of the booking event – a Finn is also involved in player deals

The Los Angeles Kings and the Winnipeg Jets were responsible for the most significant trade of Wednesday night.

of the NHL there is plenty of activity in the player market.

The Winnipeg Jets and Los Angeles Kings announced the night before Wednesday Finnish time about a big trade, the most significant piece of which was moving to the Kings Pierre-Luc Dubois.

The Canadian center signed a contract with his new club for eight years and a total of 68 million dollars, or approximately 62.1 million euros. Dubois, 25, averaged 27+36 last season.

Dubois would have become a restricted free agent on July 1.

The attackers left for Canada in the return mail Gabriel Vilardi, Alex Iafallo and Rasmus Kupari and the second round of reservations for next summer.

Kupari, 23, scored 15 power points last season. He is a reservation for the Kings and managed to play 141 NHL games for the team.

Dubois, the number one piece of the trade, moved to the Jets two and a half years ago from the Columbus Blue Jackets. At that time, he was traded upside down To Patrik Laine.

Wednesday’s the other night saw other big shops.

The New Jersey Devils signed a 34-goal scorer from the Calgary Flames last season By Tyler Toffol. The Flames got a forward in exchange Yegor Sharangovitch as well as the third round booking shift for this summer.

Central striker Kevin Hayes moves from the Philadelphia Flyers to the St. Louis Blues. In return, the Flyers received a sixth-round pick for next summer. In addition, the team withheld half of Hayes’ salary.

The San Jose Sharks strengthened their goaltending department MacKenzie on Blackwood. The sixth round pick for this summer went in the direction of the New Jersey Devils.

Instead, the Montreal Canadiens got the striker by Alex Newhook From the Colorado Avalanche in a trade for this year’s first and second round picks. The Avalanche also got a striker by Gianni Fairbrother.

Booking event the first round will be held next night in Nashville.