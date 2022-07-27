Ice hockey | The NHL hockey player saved the life of an unknown man on his fishing trip: “We risked our lives when we went into the water”

Montreal Canadiens forward Paul Byron and his entourage rescued a crashed pilot in Canada.

in the NHL a playing hockey player Paul Byron has done a real heroic deed in his native Canada, a local RDS TV channel news.

The 33-year-old Montreal Canadiens forward helped rescue a wrecked pilot from a lake in Quebec.

According to RDS, Byron was on a fishing trip with his brother-in-law, father-in-law and a family friend when the seaplane pilot had an accident near them.

The plane crashed upside down with the injured driver on board. Byron and his entourage, as well as another nearby boater, rushed to help the man immediately. The crew dragged the pilot safely to shore and called for help.

Byronic the brother-in-law praised the puck player’s actions to RDS.

“Paul jumped into the water before me. There was oil everywhere, and the plane’s engine was hot. Paul took over the pilot. We risked our lives when we went into the water,” he said.

Byron himself downplayed his part in the rescue operation and said the biggest thanks goes to an outside boatman who rushed with them to help.

According to RDS, the pilot suffered serious injuries in the accident, but his life is not in danger. He was rushed from the lake to the hospital.