Ice hockey | The NHL coach went for morning coffee and surprised the partygoers – Miro Heiskanen: “It’s like that here”

Dallas head coach Pete DeBoer greeted the revelers from the edm festival at the Stars’ hotel before the game.

Las Vegas

Dallas Stars suffered another loss in Las Vegas and is now 0-2 in the Western Conference Finals.

The Stars led the Vegas Golden Knights 1–0 and 2–1, but eventually succumbed in overtime, even though the game was under the control of the guests for long stretches.

Finnish defender Miro Heiskanen played in the familiar style almost every second shift (28.19) and was on the ice the most of all field players. Heiskanen also opened his playoff goal account when he scored the opening goal of the Stars’ match.

“We played a much better game than in the first one. There was a good chance to win. Sad ending. If we continue like this, we will definitely have a chance,” Heiskanen said.

By Wyatt Johnston had a quality spot early in overtime before Vegas countered and went on to win.

“We had a good spot right before their goal. The series could be 1-1, but now a bounce to the opponent. It’s all about the little things.”

In addition to Heiskanen’s 1–0 goal, Dallas scored Jason Robertsonwho made it 2–1 with superiority.

By the way, the Stars’ dominance game was somewhat shaky in Vegas, and especially those brought to the area had difficulties.

“It’s been a bit, the opponent has been able to play away our search. We need to develop something so that we can get to the area better to calm down. Glad we got a goal. Maybe that will open it up a bit.”

Miro Heiskanen scored Dallas’ opening goal.

Match already started at 12 o’clock local time. Dallas head coach Pete DeBoer was surprised in the morning, how sometimes Stars have played games starting at 21:00 in their own time zone and now at 12:00 “in a city where no one has woken up before two in the afternoon”.

“Pretty good. In itself, I like that all you have to do in the morning is wake up and eat well, and you can go to the hall right away to play. You don’t have to think about the game during the day. Of course it’s different coming straight from bed to the game, but no complaints,” Heiskanen said.

DeBoer mentioned before the match that he was getting morning coffee at 7 o’clock, when the group that stayed in the same hotel as the NHL team just arrived at the hotel.

“Good hands. I’ve never seen anything like it,” the Canadian coach laughed at the edm party crowd that arrived from the track.

The biggest electronic music festival in North America, EDC, took place over the weekend in Vegas.

“It’s like that here. The gang comes quite late – or early – to the hotel, when they themselves are going to the game,” smiled Heiskanen.

“Now you can also go home early to rest,” Heiskanen reminded of the benefits of playing early.

Vegas took a 2–0 lead in the series. The winning goal was scored by Chandler Stephenson in overtime, when the hosts got a superior attack in the midst of a Dallas substitution.

Dallas will host the third game of the match series in its home arena on the night before Wednesday, Finnish time.