Monday, December 18, 2023
Ice hockey | The NHL club Ottawa Senators fired its head coach – the club legend ran away

December 18, 2023
Ice hockey | The NHL club Ottawa Senators fired its head coach – the club legend ran away

DJ Smith is the fourth NHL coach to be fired this season.

NHL club Ottawa Senators told on Monday that he released by DJ Smith from the position of the team's head coach.

A temporary pilot was appointed instead Jacques Martin and as an assistant coach a particularly interesting name in the club's history: the Senators' all-time leading scorer Daniel Alfredsson.

Smith coached the Senators in his fifth season, and the team never reached the playoffs in the four previous seasons. This season, the team has collected 22 points from 26 matches and is last in the NHL's Eastern Division.

Experienced coach Martin previously led the Senators from 1996 to 2004 and is the club's all-time winningest head coach.

Alfredsson, 51, played for the Senators from 1995 to 2013 and ended his playing career with the Detroit Red Wings in 2014. In his NHL career, he collected 1,157 power points in 1,246 games.

Smith became the fourth NHL coach to be fired this season. Earlier, we were kicked to the yard Jay Woodcroft (Edmonton Oilers), Dean Evason (Minnesota Wild) and Craig Berube (St. Louis Blues).

