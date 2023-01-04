Ice hockey | The New York Rangers put an end to the wild winning streak of the Carolina Hurricanes

Finns Kaapo Kakko, Teuvo Teräväinen, Aleksander Barkov, Juuso Välimäki and Mikael Granlund accumulated their points account in the NHL the night before Wednesday, Finnish time.

Ice hockey In the NHL, the New York Rangers beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5–3 at home. The hosts of the match thus managed to stop Carolina’s 11-game winning streak.

From Finns to New York Kaapo Kako was promoted to the star of the match. The native of Turku registered an assist point by K’Andre Miller finish together Mika Zibanejadin with.

Also Carolina’s Teuvo Teräväinen increased his points account by entering Jalen Chatfield’s a hit.

Carolina Sebastian Aho sat on the ice in the first period of the match for two minutes after hooking Filip Chytil.

Carolina Jesperi Kotkaniemi got a good eight minutes of playing time, the team’s goalkeeper Antti Raanta was on the flute shift.

Florida The Panthers beat the visiting Arizona Coyotes 5-3 and ended their two-game losing streak.

Captain Alexander Barkov recorded an assist Matthew Tkachuk from the opening goal, when the match had been played for a good minute. Tkachuk’s streak continued in the second period of the match, where he scored two more goals and completed his hat trick.

of Arizona Juuso Välimäki increased his point pot by grabbing a service point by Clayton Keller goal in the second period of the match. The Tampere native has collected a total of 9 power points with his two goals and seven assists this season.

On the Canadian side, the Ottawa Senators beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4–0. The first period of the match ended 0-0, but in the second period the hosts struck three times. with the goal of Columbus Joonas Korpisalo made 30/33 saves. Austin Watson scored the last goal of the game in the last period of the match.

In Toronto, the St Louis Blues claimed a 6-5 away victory over the Maple Leafs in a game that went to the winning shots. The Buffalo Sabers finally clinched the points from the Washington Capitals with an overtime goal, which made the final score of the match 5-4. He scored the decisive goal Tage Thompson, who completed his hat trick at the same time. with the Sabres’ goal Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 27 saves.

Nashville The Predators beat the Montreal Canadiens 6–3 at home. Mikael Granlund collected two assists in his home court. Goal guard for Nashville Juuse Saros, who made 18 saves. Among the Finns, Nashville was also seen on the field Juuso Pärssinenwhich, however, lacked power points.

The Winnipeg Jets took a 3-2 home win over the Calgary Flames after an even game. Winnipeg’s victory was celebrated by a defender Ville Heinola, who worked on the field for a good 15 minutes. The 21-year-old from Honkajoki assisted Sam Gagner’s 3-2 goal that decided the game, and at the same time opened his points account for the season.

Tampa The Bay Lightning rallied away to a 4–1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks.