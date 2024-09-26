Ice hockey | The new star of the SM league, Max Ellis, talks about the cultural differences to North America – a “shock moment” in the grocery store

Hockey|Max Ellis is the new comet of the SM league.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Max Ellis scored a hat trick in his SM league debut in Jukurei. Ellis and Peter Abbandonato have started the season strongly. Ellis moved from the AHL to Finland on the recommendation of Mikko Kokkonen. Ellis believes that he will adapt well to Finland’s playing style and culture.

Than a dream. Everything sinks in and everything succeeds.

Max Ellis could not have wished for a better start to the SM league season. Jukurie’s 24-year-old American reinforcement immediately scored a hat trick and four points in his league debut on the opening night.

“Couldn’t have started the season better”, laughs Ellis about his debut.

“The most important thing was to get the team a win and get off to a good start. On a personal level, I was incredibly happy to get that start, but it wasn’t just me. Peter and the others helped me a lot and cheated me in good places.”

Collecting praise, Peter is the Jukurie’s second star reinforcement Peter Abbandonato. Ellis and Abbandonato had an explosive start to the league season. Ellis scored 5+1 in the first three matches. Abbandonato accompanied with powers 1+4.

After a fiery start, Ellis and Abbandonato had to miss the next three matches due to illness.

The radar pair returned to Jukurie’s lineup in Wednesday’s round in the home match against Ässi. Ellis collected an assist in the 4–3 overtime victory. Abbandonato scored the winning goal.

“Peter and I haven’t had time to talk about game-related stuff yet. Now we’re just getting to know each other. Peter is a great guy who thinks about the game at a high level and works hard. It’s easy and seamless to play with him, even though I didn’t know Peter before,” says Ellis.

Max Ellis aired his goal in the away match against Kärppi.

In the history of the SM League, there are only six players who have scored 40 goals in a season. In the 2000s, the boundary has been broken by one player, Kai Nurminen in the season 1999–2000.

Is Ellis next?

“That would be incredible. Of course, you always have to aim high, but I don’t want to get too ahead of things. The most important thing is to just focus on living in the moment. I don’t just want to score points. It is not uppermost in mind. The most important thing is to play the right way”, Ellis insists.

The beginning based on that, Jukurit hit a goldmine when acquiring Ellis.

The flashy Yankee forward played the last two seasons in the AHL with the Toronto Marlies, where he transferred from the University of Notre Dame.

“The last two seasons were good. There is a lot to learn in the AHL. The game is much faster and more demanding than in the NCAA. I learned a lot and improved my game. I was lucky to be able to play in a great organization”, which has a lot of great players and managers.

Ellis’ goal is to play in the NHL in the future, but at this point in his career, he felt moving to Europe was the best option.

In the summer, Ellis’s player rights were traded from Toronto to Dallas as part of a cornerback By Chris Tanev trade. The Dallas organization did not sign an extension.

He turned to his good friend.

“I met in Toronto Mikko Kokkoneen and we became very close friends. Mikko spoke in a wonderful tone about Finland and Mikkeli. Played in the second season in Toronto and last season in the Pelicans Filip Kral also praised the league and its level,” says Ellis.

“After those discussions, it was easy to move to Finland. I fully trust the guys that they know what they are talking about.”

Even though it is only the adaptation phase, Ellis has noticed clear differences in the gaming culture here.

“In North America, we go more south-north and throw the puck at the end. The emphasis here is puck control. Coaching emphasizes that solutions should not be forced. The skill is emphasized, and the puck is not easily given up,” compares Ellis.

The style of play that emphasizes playfulness should suit a 175-centimeter pocket rocket like Ellis.

“People can draw their own conclusions about my playing style, but I want my game to speak for itself. I like to play high-octane sloppy, where speed and skill are emphasized. I like to shoot a lot.”

After being sick, Max Ellis returned to Jukurie’s lineup in Wednesday’s round.

from Toronto Mikkeli is 6,600 kilometers as the crow flies. The mental distance is at least of the same order.

“It’s different here. Toronto is a massive city. Mikkeli is a small place, but it’s good. This is a good break from the hustle and bustle of the big city,” Ellis feels.

“There is constant noise in Toronto, which can get overwhelming. Here, people finish work at three and seem to value their free time and well-being more.”

The beginning has also included culture shock.

“The people here are super friendly and the scenery is beautiful. The first moment of shock happened in a grocery store. I bought a bunch of vegetables and didn’t know they had to be weighed. The woman at the checkout didn’t speak much English, so it became a bit of a hassle,” laughs Ellis.

Ellis is from Plymouth near Detroit. In the summers, he spends time in Northern Michigan, where there are many people of Härmä background.

“Still, a lot of new things have come up here. Fortunately, Mikko was in Mikkeli for the first month. He took me to the grocery store and helped with running errands.”

As a Michigan native, cold and snowy winters don’t faze Ellis, but he has been warned about the winter darkness in Finland.

“Last winter in Toronto was pretty dark, so I’m prepared for dog weather. I already got a bright light bulb for the room. I also try to hang out with my teammates as much as possible. It helps in everyday life,” says Ellis.

Ellis has only gotten to know the Finnish food culture superficially.

“One dish does stand out from the crowd. I tried Karelian pie with egg butter. I was open minded and gave it a fair chance, but I’m not a fan yet. Some of the guys urged to test the reindeer. It doesn’t sound appealing, but you have to test it.”