Ice hockey | The Nashville Predators fired their head coach – Andrew Brunette was fired

Ice hockey The NHL’s Nashville Predators fired their head coach To John Hynes48. Also assistant coach Dan Lambert has to leave the club. Nashville reported on it on their website.

The club has recruited a former top player to succeed Hynes by Andrew Brunettethe NHL said on their website. Brunette played over a thousand games in his NHL career from 1995 to 2012.

Hynes and Lambert would have had a year left on their contracts. Hynes coached Nashville from January 2020. Nashville missed the playoffs this season.

A Finnish forward plays in Nashville Juuso Pärssinen and goalkeepers Juuse Saros and Kevin Lankinen.

The NHL club Washington Capitals, on the other hand told having hired Spencer Carbery41, as head coach.