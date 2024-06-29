Ice hockey | The Montreal Canadiens booked Saku Koivu’s Aatos boy to the NHL

Hockey|The Montreal Canadiens booked the son of their former captain.

About the boy the knee will heal, they say. According to the Finnish proverb, the Montreal Canadiens have booked their team icon Saku Koivun Thought– at the boy’s 2024 NHL booking event.

Koivu’s name was called on Saturday night in Las Vegas in the third round with number 70.

Aatos Koivu has of course been chosen thanks to his own merits, but he still has big boots waiting for him.

Father Saku Koivu is a Montreal legend. He played for the Canadiens for 13 seasons and captained the fabled club for ten years from 1999 to 2009.

18-year-old Aatos Koivu played mainly in the U20 league in the TPS shirt last season. During the season, he also debuted in the SM league and in the spring represented Pikkuleijon in the under-18 World Championships.