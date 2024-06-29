Ice hockey | The Montreal Canadiens booked Saku Koivu’s Aatos boy to the NHL

Hockey|The Montreal Canadiens booked the son of their former captain.
About the boy the knee will heal, they say. According to the Finnish proverb, the Montreal Canadiens have booked their team icon Saku Koivun Thought– at the boy’s 2024 NHL booking event.
Koivu’s name was called on Saturday night in Las Vegas in the third round with number 70.
Aatos Koivu has of course been chosen thanks to his own merits, but he still has big boots waiting for him.
Father Saku Koivu is a Montreal legend. He played for the Canadiens for 13 seasons and captained the fabled club for ten years from 1999 to 2009.
18-year-old Aatos Koivu played mainly in the U20 league in the TPS shirt last season. During the season, he also debuted in the SM league and in the spring represented Pikkuleijon in the under-18 World Championships.
Reserved Finns
1st round:
14. Konsta Helenius Buffalo Sabers (Tappara)
29. Emil Hemming Dallas Stars (TPS)
2nd round
40. Julius Miettinen Seattle Kraken (Everett WHL)
54. Jesse Pulkkinen New York Islanders (JYP)
63. Eemil Vinni Edmonton Oilers (Jokipojat)
3rd round
70. Aatos Koivu, Montreal Canadiens (TPS)
85. Kasper Pikkarainen New Jersey Devils (TPS)
88. Kim Saarinen Seattle Kraken (HPK)
96. Veeti Väisänen Utah Hockey Club (KooKoo)
4th round
107. Heikki Ruohonen Philadelphia Flyers (Kiekko Espoo)
The list is updated. The booking event is in progress.
#Ice #hockey #Montreal #Canadiens #booked #Saku #Koivus #Aatos #boy #NHL
Leave a Reply