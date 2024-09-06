Ice hockey | The Ministry of Foreign Affairs granted an exception – the Ice Hockey League can pay the electricity bills of the Helsinki hall

Hockey|The Ice Hockey Association can pay the electricity bills of the Helsinki hall.

State Department has on Friday granted the Ice Hockey Federation an exception to pay the overdue electricity bills of the Helsinki arena on behalf of the hall company. The leader of the sanctions team tells STT about this Pia Sarivaara from the Ministry’s International Law Unit.

The exemption permit has been granted by the sanctions unit of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Sarivaara tells STT that the exception permit entitles him to pay the arrears related to the electricity bills presented in the application on behalf of Helsinki Halli Oy.