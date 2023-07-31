Ice hockey | The little lions feasted on history: Canada in an upside-down goal celebration

The under-18 boys’ national team beat Canada in the tournament played in Slovakia.

Finland the national under-18 boys’ ice hockey team opened the age-group international tournament Hlinka Gretzky Cup handsomely, when Canada fell in Trencin, Slovakia in a goal celebration 9-6.

Tuomas Suoniemi scored three hits for Little Lions. Two of them came in the third period when Finland hit the puck four times into the Canadian goal. Suoniemi also collected two goal assists. They painted Finland once Julius Miettinen, Emil Hemming, Arttu Väilä, Daniel Nieminen, Joona Saarelainen and Akseli Pulkanen. Hemming also shared three goal assists.

The victory was historic, as the Canadian Hockey Association by it was the first time that Canada lost to Finland in the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, named after two hockey legends. Finland continues the tournament on Tuesday with a match against Switzerland.