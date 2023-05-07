Ice hockey | The Lions will face Sweden in the World Cup warm-up – HS will follow

The lions still have to drop quite a few players from the World Cup team.

Lions will play his last match on Sunday before the World Cup tournament begins next Friday against the United States. In the EHT tournament in the Czech Republic, Finland will meet Sweden in a match that starts at 1 p.m.

HS will follow the match in the moment-by-moment tracking below this article.

After the match, the head coach Jukka Jalosella and GM Jere Lehtinen it’s time to think hard about whose performances are enough for the World Cup team. 22 outfield players and three goalkeepers can be nominated for the World Cup.

There are still 26 outfield players in the Czech Republic, in addition to which the attackers will certainly come to the World Cup Mikko Rantanen and Kaapo Kakko. Patrik Laine playing condition in the World Cup is still a mystery. When this trio is taken into account, seven of the outfielders must drop from the trip.

Finland’s World Cup team for Tampere will be announced on Sunday or Monday.