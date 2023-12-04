Ice hockey | The Lions’ sensational player’s path to the national team is unmatched

Atro Leppänen, who played hockey at the Koillis-Pirkan Kiekko at the age of 20, is now making his debut in the A national team.

Vaasa Defender of Sport Atro Leppänen24’s sensational fall took to yet another level on Monday when he was named to the Lions squad for the Euro Hockey Tour tournament in Switzerland.

Leppänen’s road to the A national team debut is unmatched. When he was still 20 years old, he played ice hockey at the fourth highest league level in Finland, in the 2nd division, in his hometown Mänttä team, Koillis-Pirkan Kiekko. A couple of years earlier, games were also accumulated from the 3rd division from KPK’s second team.

“We trained two or three times a week. On the weekend, we played and then partied a bit. There was nothing to worry about. It was more about doing something together with friends in our spare time. The team was full of guys from our own village”, Leppänen recalled in the fall from a few years ago his hobby.

In addition, he worked in a tire shop and as a factory assistant.

From these starting points of a puck player in his twenties, it is rarer to make it to the national team anymore.

However, Leppänen has now done that.

In the spring of 2019, Leppänen’s relatives hinted that he could still have something to offer in hockey elsewhere than in Mänttän KPK. Leppänen was encouraged and decided to call Keuruu, where the divaricomette got a place in the Mestis team for a trial period in the fall of 2019.

That was it Piston Bobby Orr rocket-like rise. After three seasons at KeuPa, Leppänen headed to Kiekko-Espoo for the 2022–23 season. There, he broke the scoring record for Mestis defenders (51 points, 23+35=58). Vaasa got a league contract for this season.

After the first 26 SM league matches, Leppänen has 8+7 performances. The average ice time per match of 22.57 minutes is the second highest in the entire SM league. Above is just KooKoo’s star pack Charle-Edouard D’Astous.

The defender comet Leppänen even had time to wear a gold helmet in Sport during the fall.

Now The head coach of Leijoni also caught Leppäne’s eye Jukka Jalonen.

“I don’t know anything about his background other than the fact that he played in the lower leagues until he went to Mestis Keuruu two or three years ago,” Jalonen said on Monday at the Leijonien media conference.

“Last season was pretty amazing in Espoo. In a good team, of course. But if a team scores more than a point per game, there must be something special about it, no matter what league or team you play in.”

Jalonen was still a little skeptical whether Leppänen would be able to play at a high level in the SM league as well.

“He has shown right away that he can also play well in the league and do more than attack. It has been a very positive surprise,” the Lion King said.

“You always think a little about whether you can play league games with that background and so that the coach can confidently throw on the field. When the playing time is there in 23 minutes per night, it tells you that at least Sport’s courts have confidence.”

Leppänen wanted to play in the 2nd division when he was still 20 years old. Now he is a national team player.

Alder is one of Leijoni’s six national team debutants in next week’s EHT tournament.

The others are from JYP Tobias WinbergTPS Ruben Rafkinthe lynx Otto LatvalaKalPan Juuso Mäenpää and Kärppien Arttu Hyry.

Leppänen, Hyry and Winberg have never worn the lion jersey even in a junior national match.

“Hyry has been the center forward of the league’s top 3 chain all season. The best chain in the Kärppien and in a pretty big role as a center in it,” said Jalonen, referring to the Oulu team’s four chain, where the wings play Marko Anttila and Aleksi Antti-Roiko.

Jalonen decided to make an exception and change the entire lion crew from the Karelian tournament.

“There have always been some of the same players before. But now it’s gotten to the point where we have quite a large number of players in the November, December and February tournaments. Even now, I’m betting that at least a dozen new players can come to the third tournament.”

“Then there are 60-70 players seen, and the spring team begins to be built. You have to think that you can’t count on the NHL for anything. We have to start from the fact that the team is built from Europe. That’s why the largest possible group is given the opportunity,” said Jalonen.

Jukka Jalonen is coaching the national team in his last season.