Ice hockey | The Lions’ player tells about the moment when Antti Törmänen revealed that his cancer had returned

Jere Sallinen played in Switzerland under Antti Törmänen. He admires how wonderfully the Finnish coach managed to stay positive despite the recurrence of cancer.

Jere Sallinen was a hard blow when his long-time coach Antti Törmänen the cancer recurred this spring.

Sallinen, 32, and his EHC Biel teammates found out about it after the first playoff series ended in victory in March.

“The locker room was completely silent for a while,” recalls Sallinen, who was cooling off against Switzerland on Saturday in a Lions jersey, of the crushing moment.

“Then we discussed it together. Antti hoped that we wouldn’t let it affect our playing. It felt mean, but we had to do our job,” says Sallinen.

Törmänen coached Biel all the way to the finals of the Swiss Hockey League even though he was undergoing chemotherapy treatments at the same time. Sallinen wonders how Törmänen managed to do his job so well despite everything.

“He handled the situation so well. Was constantly positive. During the games, he didn’t notice what was going on at all,” says Sallinen.

“I don’t know how another person would react, but Antti is a really strong guerrilla.”

Crashing fell ill with cancer in 2020 but recovered and was able to return to coaching duties.

In March, a new cancerous tumor was found in Törmänen’s body. The recurrence of the cancer feels especially bad for Salli. He has known Törmänen for a long time since his junior years, having played under him in Blues’ A-juniors in 2007–2009.

“I had such a good feeling that Antti beat cancer earlier. Now this relapse… I feel really bad for Antti’s whole family,” says Sallinen.

Törmänen, who gave up Biel’s head coaching position at the end of the season, enjoys great respect in the club and in the entire Swiss puck community, according to Sallinen. It was visible in the spring, when the Finnish coach received support from the media, the public, and hockey players as well.

“He has really earned his position with his good work,” says Sallinen.

Biel’s after the cancer news, the players had told Törmänen that he did not need to coach at the risk of his health. However, Törmänen wanted to coach.

“And just like that, he was in every game with a positive attitude. He showed his guts to our whole team”, Sallinen admires.

Biel fought for the Swiss championship until the seventh match of the final series. However, Geneve-Servette was better with a score of 4–1.

“I believe that Antti’s situation was an asset for us this spring. We realized again that there are other things in life than hockey, and on the other hand, that it is a wonderful thing to be able to play hockey for work. We tried to enjoy it,” says Sallinen.

Antti Törmänen behind the HIFK bench in spring 2017. Since December 2017, he has been coaching in Switzerland.

Allowed is fighting for a place in the Lions World Cup team.

On Saturday, he played in a quadruple chain together Hannes Björninen and Marko Anttilan with. Ketju’s play worked well at times, but overall the Lions’ performance was dull. Switzerland defeated Finland 2–1.

“I had a bit of a flu after the season, but today I already felt good,” Sallinen commented on his performance.

“Home competitions are interesting, so it’s not worth going behind any excuse here. Let’s put the best on the table and see how long it takes.”