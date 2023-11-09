Thursday, November 9, 2023
Ice hockey | The Lions hold on to win against Switzerland – the final set is underway, HS follows

November 9, 2023
Ice hockey | The Lions hold on to win against Switzerland – the final set is underway, HS follows

The Lions will face Switzerland in the opening of the Karelia tournament.

Finland–Switzerland x–x (x–x, x–x, x–x) starts at 18:30.

Lions and Switzerland meet in the opening match of the Karelia tournament. The match and the tournament will be played in Tampere’s Nokia Arena.

The head coach of the Lions named no fewer than 18 SM league players to the group for the tournament. Six first-timers play in the Finnish team.

Follow up below.

