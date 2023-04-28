Ice hockey | The Lions defeated Sweden in the national match

The win was a boost after last Friday’s loss to Denmark.

27.4. 22:35

Finland the men’s national ice hockey team has won the international match against Sweden with 2–1 goals.

Markus Granlund and Ahti Oksanen scored the goals of the Lions in the second period. Sweden’s only goal was scored by Dennis Rasmussen in the opening set.

The countries will meet again in Umeå on Saturday.