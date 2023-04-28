Friday, April 28, 2023
Ice hockey | The Lions defeated Sweden in the national match

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 28, 2023
in World Europe
0
The win was a boost after last Friday’s loss to Denmark.

27.4. 22:35

Finland the men’s national ice hockey team has won the international match against Sweden with 2–1 goals.

Markus Granlund and Ahti Oksanen scored the goals of the Lions in the second period. Sweden’s only goal was scored by Dennis Rasmussen in the opening set.

The countries will meet again in Umeå on Saturday.

