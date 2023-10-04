Ice hockey | The league’s surprise turn does not affect the Jokers’ plans: “This is a funny situation”

Jokerit wants to be eligible for the league for the 2025–26 season.

To mestizo Helsingin Jokerit, who moved for this season, is not dreaming of a League place for next season, despite Wednesday’s turn of events.

The league said on Wednesday that, in contrast to its previous announcement, license applications will already be accepted for the 2024–25 season. The deadline for applications is the end of October.

Chairman of Joker’s background company Mikko Saarni says the Jokers’ plan remains intact. The club wants to be eligible for the league for the 2025–26 season and there are no intentions to submit an application at this stage.

“There is no intention to apply, but let’s stick to the original plan,” says Saarni.

According to Saarni, Jokerit was not aware of Liiga’s exit in advance, but only heard about it on Wednesday.

The league’s announcement emphasizes long-term displays from several seasons. Joker screens from series games only cover a few weeks.

“This is a funny situation. Not even ten games have been played for Mest and we are starting to talk about the league application. We don’t have a need to mess around with the matter, but we want to proceed according to the plan,” says Saarni.

League said at the same time that the new serial model will start to be clarified at the October 12 general meeting. At the meeting, it is intended to present “the first concrete main lines related to the League’s future series model” for decision.

In Jokers, the information about the progress of the decisions was received with satisfaction.

“We are really looking forward to it. It’s great that Liiga is developing its own product and brand,” says Saarni.

“With the help of the criteria, the best ones will certainly be found to play in the League at some point in time. We believe that the Jokers belong to that group.

Kiekko-Espoon managing director Aku Kallonen didn’t want to comment on the recent turn of events until Wednesday.