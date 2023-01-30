Tuesday, January 31, 2023
Ice hockey | The league’s point king, Anton Levtchi, got his starting passes from the Florida Panthers

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 30, 2023
in World Europe
Florida Panthers terminate Anton Levtchi’s NHL contract.

Last won the points exchange of the SM league in Tappara during the season Anton Levtchi will not continue in the Florida Panthers organization.

Canadian Sportsnet renowned insider reporter Elliotte Friedman reported Monday night on Twitter that Florida has placed Levtch on probation unconditional waivers – to the procedure for terminating the contract.

Levtchi, 27, played 35 games in the AHL team Charlotte this season with an output of 8+9. In the NHL, in Florida’s jersey, he appeared twice without any power points.

There is no information about Levtchi’s new club yet. The SM league transfer window closes on February 15.

Levtchi is a member of Tappara, who before this season had represented the Tampere club throughout his career. In the last SM league season, he scored 26+35=61 in 55 matches of the regular season and then led Tappara to the Finnish championship.

Last summer, Levtchi signed a one-year NHL rookie contract with Florida.

