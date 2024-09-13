Ice hockey | The league carnival spectacularly returned to Espoo – a big change in the background of Kiekko-Espoo

Hockey|Kiekko-Espoo’s supporters are going into the rising season with pride and confidence.

The match It’s a good 45 minutes until the start, but the corridors of the Espoo arena are buzzing. Kiekko-Espoo’s first League match at their home stadium in more than eight years has got the people of Espoo moving.

A couple of hours before the home opener against Helsinki IFK, K-Espoo announced that Friday night’s match is sold out.