Ice hockey | The Lahti match was a complete farce – the ice had to be scraped open and in the end the match was abandoned

The ice let down one more time in the Pelicans’ CHL match on Tuesday.

Lahten The hockey Champions League or CHL match between the Pelicans and the Czech Vitkovice turned into quite a farce in Lahti on Tuesday.

The problem was the ice, whose complete betrayal forced the players into the locker room just when the game had properly started. In the end, the match from Tuesday had to be canceled completely.

The start of the match was slightly delayed due to ice problems, and in the end the opening set could only be played just over halfway before the match was suspended. The score was 0–0 at the time of the interruption.

The suspension was reported, among other things, on the X account of Viaplay, which televised the match.

Different advertisements must be shown in the CHL than in the matches of the domestic SM league, but the ice was not strong enough for the new advertisements. There were dangerous unevenness in the ice and even the advertising fabric peeked out from under the ice.

So the ice was scraped open, the advertisements were torn out and the field started to be re-frozen. This was estimated to take about an hour, and the match was announced to continue at 20:30. Around 8 p.m. there was an announcement that the match would not continue until around 9 p.m.

Unfortunately, this was also not true, but at 20:40 it was announced that the match could not be played until the end of Tuesday. The decision was preceded by a review round on the ice by the referees. The public received the news with boos.

The Pelicans’ Instagram video published on Monday shows how the field and rink were prepared for the match.

The match is the first part of the CHL quarterfinals. The second part will be played next week at Vitkovice’s home field in Ostrava, and the finalists will be decided by the combined result of the two games.