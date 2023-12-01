Ice hockey | The lack of backs was a pity for Kerava

Jokerit took their fourth consecutive victory in Mestis.

Jokerit–Hokki 2–1 (1–0, 1–1, 0–0)

Kerava

JOKER’S sad news awaited supporters at the Kerava Ice Hall on Friday. An advantage and Leevi Selänne were both on the sidelines of Kajaani Hoki’s lineup in the match against the Jokers.

For many Joker fans, the blood heritage of the Selänte family still pulls hard on the heartstrings. Although Kerava comes to the club’s Mestis games mainly for the home team, this match would have had a special charge.

This was especially evident in the joker fan Leevi Sohlmanin from the face. He had come to the match Teemu Selänten In a jersey from the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim years.

“I only heard about this now. Yes, it’s sad. I’ve never come to a Jokers game wearing this shirt before, this was the first time. I came to the match today because of them,” Sohlman said before the match.

“Teemu Selänne was my favorite player when I was young. Selänte’s name is such an integral part of Joker’s history. It’s quite surprising that neither of them is in the lineup in this particular match. Yes, it would have mattered.”

Other fans were also annoyed in the corridor. The match was clearly expected.

“It would have been great to see what kind of reception the boys would have received from the joker supporters”, thought the joker fan Teemu Makkonen.

Leevi Selänne watched the match on the side of the rink with his hand in a sling.

Hall in the corridors, however, it became clear why Eetua and Leevi were not found in the lineup. Leevi Selänne stood on the edge of the rink looking sad, his right hand in a sling.

He was injured in Thursday’s match against Koovee. Selänten had to watch the atmosphere of the Joker fans from the sidelines.

“Guess if it would have been nice to be on that ice”, Selänne sighed sadly.

Teemu Selänne was a key part of the Joker’s renaissance at the turn of the 1980s and 1990s. His goals propelled the Jokers to the championship in 1991-92 before a long and illustrious NHL career.

“Yes, it would have been very special to be on the ice in this particular match. I really wanted to play here.”

Your back will be in playing condition again in January. He especially wants to be on the ice at the beginning of February, when Jokerit hosts Hokki at the Helsinki Ice Hall at the beginning of February.

Eetun there is a completely different reason for the intervention.

“Eetu is on the eastern border erecting