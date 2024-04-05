Ice hockey | The Kärppie's young star was booed in Lahti – Marko Anttilakin ended up being an eyeball

Kärppi's namesakes were popular with the Lahti audience.

The lions captain of last years gold teams Marko Anttila is known as “Mörkö” by the whole nation, but at the moment the 38-year-old winger does not seem to be a well-liked player in Lahti.

The Kärppien's goal immediately caught the eye of the Lahti supporters in the opening match of the semifinal series, when the Pelicans and the Kärpät clashed at the Lahti ice rink. The Pelicans took the first tie with a 2–1 victory.

Anttila received boos and whistles from Pelicans supporters.

“It's good to hear something like that. It just ignites,” Anttila smiled after the match.

“Today was a good atmosphere. I hope it will be tomorrow too. These games are great to play.”

Pelicans supporters took Anttila in their teeth for the steamy situation at the end of the second period.

The hearts of Lahti supporters rose when Anttila struggled for the puck near the wing Pelicans' Czech defenseman Filip Kralin with. Anttila was hit in the head by a bat. The jury ordered Kral to the ice shelf from a high stick, which heated up the emotions of the Lahti audience.

There were grounds for protesting, because based on the slow-motion image, it could be seen that Anttila's face was hit by his own club, and not by Kral's stick.