Ice hockey | The Jokers' winning streak continued, even though Kiekko-Espoo's underage goalkeeper cheered up the giant crowd

The local game between Kiekko-Espoo and the Jokers was sold out again. Jokerit won for the sixth time in a row.

Although The return of the Jokers to the domestic series has lost the charm of novelty over the course of the winter, there was no information about the abatement of the boom on Saturday.

The second local game of the Mestis season, hosted by Kiekko-Espoo, was played again in the sold-out Espoo Metro-arena. There was enough emotion both in the stands and on the field.

Instead, goals were not served to the 6,982 spectators. The big numbers on the scoreboard only changed at the end of the game for the winning goal to indicate a 1–0 victory for the Jokers.

In the goalkeepers' show, two defenders at very different points in their careers played the main part.

Jokers Ville Kolppanen, 31, has had time to play hundreds of matches in the League, SHL and KHL. Kiekko-Espoo's goal was saved by an 18-year-old in April Petteri Rimpinenfor whom the match was only the tenth in Mestis and overall in the adult series.

Youth has been an asset, as Rimpinen has been the best goalkeeper in Mestis who has played more than ten matches, both in terms of save percentage (93.9) and average goals conceded (1.61).

“Rimpinen, Rimpinen”, the Espoo audience was excited to shout in the second period, when the young goalkeeper made a great save with his gloves Good luck from Lind a hit that seemed almost certain.

The same thing happened again in the race for the winning goal, when Rimpinen managed to save despite losing his balance.

In the end, however, the experience took longer. Kolppanen made 15 saves for his clean sheet, Rimpinen had 33 saves.

Kiekko-Espoon having failed at the goal Oskari Parviainen the contract was terminated at the beginning of the week. In the future, the 20-year-old will form a young and talented defensive duo with Rimpinen Jani Lampinen.

The 182-centimeter Rimpinen, who defends with an aggressive style, can also be selected in the NHL draft this coming summer. He was not yet on the lists of the NHL scouting agency in January.

The situation can change quickly, if Kirkkonummi's Salamoiden's moves continue in the same way in Mestis and a spot opens up in the spring World Cup with the goal of the Little Lions.

Jokers has won all six of its local games in the capital region and suffered only one point loss in them. It came at the season opener in Tapiola, when Kiekko-Espoo fell in overtime with 3–2 goals.

The last time the Espoo team beat the Jokers in an official men's series game was in December 2013. At that time, the Blues won the league match 2–0 at home.

Next week, Jokerit will first visit Forssa on Wednesday. On Friday and Saturday there are home games against Hokki and Hermes.

Kiekko-Espo has a trip to Rovaniemi ahead. It will face RoK on Friday and Saturday.