Ice hockey | The Jokers were granted a league place in Mestis on one condition

Jokerit is getting a series place in Mestis.

For the Helsinki Jokers a conditional league place has been granted to Mesti, the Finnish Ice Hockey Federation informs. Mestis is the second league level of Finnish ice hockey.

“It was decided to grant the league place conditionally: the Jääkiekkoliitto requires that the company carry out the ownership arrangements and capitalization as described in its application by March 31, 2023,” the Jääkiekkoliitto press release says.

According to the press release, the Jääkieksliiotto’s federal board decided that the previously made decision to reduce the number of Mesti’s teams will be cancelled. With the Jokers’ possible place in Mestis, 14 teams would play in Mestis in the 2023–24 season.

In order to play in Mestis next season, the Jokers must meet the conditions specified in the Mestis license in addition to the conditions related to the league position. The deadline for submitting license applications for the next season is March 31.

