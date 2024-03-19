Ice hockey | The Jokers were driven to the brink of the abyss – a stinging defeat in Kokkola

Jokerit will play with their backs against the wall in the future.

Kokkola

Hermes–Jokers 3–1 (Wins 3–1)

I'm cooking Wednesday night's fourth quarter was expected to be a tight game, and that's exactly what it turned out to be. After a thriller-like ending, Jokerit lost 1–3. Hermes hit the last shot into an empty net as the Jokerit went for an equalizer without a goalkeeper.

In the end, Hermes scored the winning goal of the match Tommi Laakson 2-1 hit shot in 24:50.

In the last minutes, the Jokers were offered an equalizing place with superiority, when Hermes took the ice just under four minutes before the end. However, Jokerit did not succeed in the match with any of the three superiority, which upset the head coach Tero Määttä.

“Great playoff hockey. Great game, but it's sad to be the losing side. The margins are small. We had our own momentum in the second set. And yes, it should have been done with superior force,” he said.

Jokers' conkar striker, cooked in many broths Otto Karvinen tripped his coach.

“Really tight twist. Just like everyone else. Game-wise maybe a little further, but it's not enough at the moment. We have to dig and we will dig”, said a visibly upset Karvinen.

The consistency of the series is shown by the fact that all the matches have practically been goal games. Hermes has hit an empty net in two winning matches.

Jokers was pretty much on top of his neck in the match, which can also be seen in the save statistics. Jokers Henri Risikko blocked 22 shots in the match, Hermes Visa Vedenpää stretched 35 times into the path of the puck.

“At this point, the result determines. There's no need for us to bother with this. Put it in the bag and move on. The series is not over”, Karvinen stated.

The premise of the struggle was clear. With a win, the Jokerit would tie the series, with a loss, a knife would be at the throats of the people of Helsinki for the entire rest of the series. Now the latter came true.

“There is no alternative here. We're going to win. Have to go.”

Vännö's massive contributions were visible on the field. Emotions ran high on both sides, and after the whistles, rumors were exchanged more fiercely than usual in the spirit of the playoffs.

From the Jokers, Karvinen especially participated in this, who tried to destabilize Hermes' number one players in the match.

Joker's main striker and Hermes' number one defender Aapo Ahola they teased each other immediately in the opening exchange, and the same thing continued throughout the match, enhanced by pushing.

The playoffs fit Karvise perfectly.

“I really like playing these games. But on the other hand, the same thing applies to me as to the team, i.e. the result determines.”

Away team got off to a flying start in the match. Narrilauma put pressure on the home team's neck like a Herhliian in the first minutes of the opening set, but the visitors did not manage to hit the goal.

After the Jokers' start of momentum, Hermes caught the plot of the couplet and had his own period of pressure at the end of the Helsinki team.

Despite the strong start of the Helsinki team, the opening goal was answered by the home team. Gold helmet of Hermes Topias Liljamo kept his composure and did not shoot from a small angle, but passed the puck behind him Arttu Lausniemiwho shot the puck past the Joker's goal with his career Henri Risiko.

Joker coaching had clearly emphasized the beginnings of the batches. because the beginning of the second 20 minutes was strong from the away team.

This time it also became concrete on the scoreboard.

A Finnish hockey legend Juha Lindin son Onni Lind skated at speed towards the goal, and Santeri Haakana a well-timed pass from the wing found Lindi, who completed the equalizer for the Jokers.

However, that hit was the away team's only one. Hermensen Laakso scored the match's winning goal 2–1 shortly after Lindi's equalizer in 24:50.

The series continues on Thursday in Helsinki, when the Jokers have a must-win spot.