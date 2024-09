Hockey|Kiekko-Vantaa dominated the capital region in the Jokers’ first game of the season.

Helsinki The Jokerit lost their opening game of the season away to Kiekko-Vantaa on Saturday in Mestis. The home team won 5–3.

The match was watched by 2,002 spectators at the Tikkurila Ice Hall. Even though it was Kiekko-Vantaa’s home match, the Joker’s goals seemed to drive the crowd more wild than the home team’s hits.