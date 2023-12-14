Ice hockey | The jokers lost, the number of spectators again bottomed out – an admirable gesture from the opponent's captain

Before the Joker's home game, the legendary championship team of 1994 was celebrated at the Helsinki Ice Hall.

Jokers lost on Thursday to Rovaniemi Kiekko after tough matches with a score of 2–3. The loss was the third in the last four matches for the jester shirts.

There were 4,185 spectators at the Helsinki ice rink on Thursday. It is the lowest number in the Jokeri's matches this season at Nordis. The second lowest number of viewers was the November fight against JoKP, when 4,961 people attended.

The day before the RoKi match, Jokerit played in Kerava, where the crowd was also the lowest of the season among the matches played in that hall.

Evening the event celebrated the Joker team that won the SM league championship in 1994. Several club legends were present at the “Night of Champions”, such as Juha Lind, Antti Törmänen and Mika Strömberg. Törmänen, who is suffering from cancer, also dropped the opening puck of the match.

Czech legend Otakar Janecký was not in the Helsinki Ice Hall to watch the match, but his video greeting was transmitted to the spectators via the media cube in the second half. At this point, the audience got to show their approval loudly.

Janecky said in the video that he hoped for the victory of the Jokers. He also commented on his iconic goal that decided the championship in 1994, which has been speculated in some circles to have been scored against the rules.

“It wasn't a high club!”, Janecký said in the video.

In 1997, Otakar Janecký (center) celebrated the Finnish championship with Petri Varis (left) and Juha Lind in a Joker shirt.

The match the first attention-grabbing event was seen at about 15 minutes, when the jury looked at the Jokers Olavi Vauhkonen the RoK captain who hit the bat Antti Erkinjuntti to the face.

When the game was stopped, Vauhkonen, who was assigned to the ice shelf for two minutes, talked on the ice with the judges and the 37-year-old Erkijunt, who played in the SM league for a long time. Erkinjuntti, who was spinning his head, seemed to be telling the judges that Vauhkonen's club did not hit him.

After the discussion ended, the freeze was lifted, and Vauhkonen patted Erkinjuntti on the chest, apparently as a sign of gratitude. The audience seemed confused by the cancellation of the freeze, and the cancellation of the decision was not explained to the viewers in any way.

Moments after the canceled ice time, the home crowd got to celebrate the opening goal. Scorer Otto Karvinen aired his hit freely, as the goal was his first of the season.

RoKi tied the match in the second period, and the score was 1–1 until the last minutes of the match. It wasn't until the last minutes that the dull match got some excitement.

Less than a couple of minutes before the final buzzer, the away team decisively took the lead. However, the Jokers fought to a level when Olavi Vauhkonen the goal took the match to overtime. The situation was checked on video, but the goal stood.

In overtime, the top spots were conspicuous by their absence, and the decision was sought in a shootout. RoKi scored two goals in the penalty shootout and Jokerit was left with zero, so Helsinki only had one point from the loss that came after regular time.

