Ice hockey | The Jokers’ league dream is years away if the League’s rules are not changed

of HIFK defender and board member of the players’ association Ilari Melart raised In an interview with HS brought up the demand for the opening of the League, i.e. that it would be possible to enter and also fall into the League through, for example, the qualifiers.

Chairman of the League Board Heikki Hiltunen answers Melart succinctly: “From the League’s point of view, the League is already open.”

Hiltunen means that you can move up to the League if you meet the information conditions.

“It’s not possible to get up through sports alone. It also requires financial criteria. You just have to understand this when we’re talking about a professional series, which has certain prerequisites,” says Hiltunen.

There are conditions several years of financial success in Mestis or some other league, athletic success in Mestis, and junior activities and conditions must be in order.

In addition, the club must present a credible financial plan and the ability to redeem league shares.

“The situation is that we said at the end of the summer in connection with the Jokerit case that we would return to the matter in the spring, practically after the league season. The situation has not changed,” says Hiltunen.

“The work is done under the leadership of the League. We are thinking about our future series systems and in that context we are thinking about how the League will develop in the future.”

Because the current criteria require, among other things, several years of financial success in Mestis, for example Jokers would have years to go to the League if the team starts next fall in Mestis.

“The current agreement between the League and the Ice Hockey Federation states this,” confirms Hiltunen.