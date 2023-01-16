Ice hockey | The jokers’ hall crisis deepens – Espoo and Vantaa are also starting to be full

The ice times of Vantaa’s Tikkurila ice rink and Espoo’s Metro arena are also starting to be full for the 2023–2024 season.

Helsinki It seems that it will be very difficult for the Jokers to find a suitable ice rink in the capital region if the team were to play in Mestis next season.

Being the first to tell about the application MTV Sports according to the information, Jokerit will apply for a place in Mestis for the 2023–2024 season by the deadline.

The application deadline ends on Tuesday, January 17.

Deputy Mayor of Helsinki Paavo Arhinmäki tells HS that there is no hall for the Jokers, at least in Helsinki.

A week ago on Monday, Jokerit contacted the city if it would be possible to play at the Helsinki ice rink on Nordenskiöldinkatu.

Arhinmäkien said on Twitter that the request came unfortunately late.

“We went through the booking calendar all last week, but unfortunately we couldn’t find enough match times,” Arhinmäki wrote.

On Monday evening, Arhinmäki came back to the matter and said that there is no hall in Helsinki other than “Nordis” with a big enough stand for the Jokers.

Pirkkola’s ice rink can only hold about 500 spectators, but according to Arhinmäki, it is already fully booked for junior sports.

“We cannot move the sled teams out of Pirkkola. We don’t know anything about the Joker’s plans other than the intelligence a week ago,” says Arhinmäki.

Jokers could also apply for a venue for their home games in Vantaa or Espoo, but that also seems difficult, even impossible.

Sports Director of Espoo Brother Matti Kallislahti says that it would be difficult to accommodate Joker’s home matches in Vantaa’s biggest hall, Tikkurila.

“It’s a very long way until Jokerit plays its home match in Tikkurila. The hall is full,” says Kallislahti.

CEO of Espoo Metro-arena Katariina Järveläinen says that the matter has been discussed with the Jokers in advance. No decision has been made.

Most of the shifts in the private Metro arena are reserved for ice hockey from Espoo and the representative team Kiekko-Espo, which leads Mest and plans to return to the League at some point.

“We have to talk about it with stakeholders. Of course, the Jokers must first claim a place in Mestis. Next season’s calendar is starting to get quite full for us. There are few free times”, says Järveläinen and refers to playing series regularly.

Sports Director of Espoo Martti Merra says that there is ice in Espoo, but not at Mestis level.

“Even Kiekko-Espoo doesn’t want to play in the Espoonlahti hall, but in the Metro arena,” says Merra.

You can’t play in the former Hartwall arena because its Russian owners are on the EU sanctions list. Various parties have tried to buy the hall, but the deal has not progressed.