Ice hockey | The jokers had a bad meltdown – the festive match ended in disappointment

Hockey|A weak second half of the match cost the Jokers the victory on Friday.
Jokerit–JoKP 4–5 (2–0, 2–3, 0–2)
Jokers lost on Friday at home to Joensuu Kiekko-Poj. JoKP’s victory in front of 5,086 spectators in the match played at the Helsinki Ice Hall with a score of 5–4.
Jokerit led the match with three goals at their best, but JoKP won in the second half of the match. The decisive goal was scored with understrength.
#Ice #hockey #jokers #bad #meltdown #festive #match #ended #disappointment
Leave a Reply