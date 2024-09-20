Ice hockey | The jokers had a bad meltdown – the festive match ended in disappointment

Hockey|A weak second half of the match cost the Jokers the victory on Friday.

Jokerit–JoKP 4–5 (2–0, 2–3, 0–2)

Jokers lost on Friday at home to Joensuu Kiekko-Poj. JoKP’s victory in front of 5,086 spectators in the match played at the Helsinki Ice Hall with a score of 5–4.

Jokerit led the match with three goals at their best, but JoKP won in the second half of the match. The decisive goal was scored with understrength.