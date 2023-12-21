Ice hockey | The Jokers believe in the opening of the old home arena – the League's activities are surprising

According to Jokeri chairman Mikko Saarni, the club believed that the SM league share price was cemented at 3.67 million euros. However, Kiekko-Espoo can get the share clearly cheaper.

Helsinki The jokers are confused and even overwhelmed by the fact that the SM league share price is not necessarily set in stone.

“We will be surprised if the negotiation of the league share turns into an auction”, the chairman of the Jokers who play in Mestis Mikko Saarni comment.

“At least it suddenly feels special, considering all the Mestis clubs.”

On Wednesday, the SM League granted a conditional league license to Kiekko-Espo, whose chairman by Ami Rubinstein according to further negotiations, it is especially about the price of the league share.

According to the SM league, Kiekko-Espoo must also submit additional explanations of its business plan.

SM league chairman Heikki Hiltunen line the price of the league share at 3.67 million euros, but Kiekko-Espoo is not going to pay that amount.

According to Yle's story K-Espoo would like to pay only about 1.8 million euros for the share, i.e. the same amount as Jukurit and KooKoo at the time.

K-Espoo is therefore seeking a “significant discount”.

“Since the process is in progress regarding the league share, we do not comment on matters related to it. We first want to form our own exact idea of ​​what everything in the league stock is being paid for and how much,” says Rubinstein.

Jokeri fans still have to wait for their club's promotion to the league.

League boss Hiltunen admits that K-Espoo does not necessarily have to pay the displayed price for the league share.

“In negotiations, the buyer usually bargains as much as possible, while the seller tries to get the optimal price. It is possible that the price of the league share is not EUR 3.67 million for K-Espo, which is its current value according to the SM league's own calculation model,” says Hiltunen.

“On the other hand, at least in theory, K-Espoo may have to pay even more. This is all related to the ongoing process where the value of the league stock will be redefined in the coming weeks. The background is an external background investigation by the SM league in October on the current market price of the league share.”

“ “We've made our decision about the Jokers' future stepping stones with the numbers we've been given.”

The report takes into account, among other things, the current general market situation, which is currently weak. Finland is estimated to be in recession next year.

“There has been talk in the public that the value of the league share would not withstand competition law scrutiny. It is clear that SM liiga will take into account possible competition law risks when deciding on the new value of the stock,” says Hiltunen.

In the future the information about the possible decrease in the price of the league stock surprises Jokers who are looking for league promotion. The club says it believed the value was cemented at 3.67 million euros.

“We have made our decision about the future steps of the Jokers with the numbers we have been given,” says Saarni.

SM liiga unexpectedly opened the league license application process for this fall shortly after Kiekko-Espoo threatened it with the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority.

Kiekko-Espoo appealed to the fact that it had previously been promised that a league bid would be possible for the 2024–2025 season. In the same context, a license application was also submitted by TuTo, without success.

SM league boss Heikki Hiltunen admits that the value of the league share is not necessarily the same for K-Espo as has been generally talked about.

I preached based on the comments, Jokerit could also have filed the application in the extra time window of the “old league criteria” if it had known about the possibility of negotiating a league share.

In that case, the sporting criteria of the Jokers would have been evaluated based on the KHL performances. The Jokerit withdrew from the KHL in February 2022 after Russia started its war of aggression in Ukraine.

In the old contract, Mestis success was not required of the applicant, but proof of international leagues was considered equally relevant. The clause was added to the criteria at the time just for the possible return of the Jokers to the league.

“In the future, the qualification path has been made almost impossible – or at least it will be if the price of a league share is just under 3.7 million euros,” Saarni laments.

From spring 2025 onwards, the league qualifiers will be held annually between the winner of the Jumbo in the SM League and the winner of Mestis. By winning the match series, the champion of Mestis can move up to the league by fulfilling other license conditions.

“In the current situation, the chances of the Mestis team against any team in the SM league are completely theoretical,” Saarni emphasizes.

Jokerit has previously announced that the club will not apply for a league place for the 2025–2026 season either due to the strict qualifying criteria.

“If the price of K-Espoo's league share is indeed 1.8 million, it might affect Joker's future plans,” says Saarni.

The former Hartwall arena may open next year.

“Based on all the information we have, I think the opening of the former Hartwall arena next year is very likely,” Saarni emphasizes.

“We have every reason to believe that the Jokerit would fill the Helsinki Hall even when playing in Mestis. But if the pursuit of league promotion is not reasonable at that stage due to financial or sporting risks, then it is an absurd situation.”

Jokerit last played in the SM league in the 2013–2014 season. Espoo's Tapiola, on the other hand, last enjoyed league hockey in the 2015–2016 season, when the club was called Espoo Blues.

