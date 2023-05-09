Ice hockey | The Jokers already had their first ice training – “We’re in a good mood”

The first ice practices of the Jokerien Mestis team were enthusiastic. One of the owners of the club, Ossi Väänänen, was also there watching the training.

New a page in the history of the Helsinki Jokers turned when the team’s preparation for the upcoming Mestis season began at the Myllypuro ice hall on Tuesday morning with a mixed group of players.

The players twisted passing and tackling drills without goals, while the goalkeepers warmed up on the other side of the field with easy shots fired by the assistant coaches.

You wouldn’t have thought right away that it’s only May and there are still many months until the start of the season. The intensity in training looked good.

Present one of the team’s owners, a former joker defender, was also watching the first training sessions Ossi Väänänen.

He liked what he saw.

“We’re in a good mood,” he said with a big smile on his face.

Väänänen was joking with the other background people who were present on the side of the rink, and by the looks of it, he was in a good mood.

“Upbeat start, nice to see”, he said, but otherwise kept the comment to a minimum.

For now The purpose of Joker’s training is mainly to keep the players in shape.

The training group includes contract players, individual try-out players and players from last season’s under-20 team.

A full group with all contracted players to start training after mid-May.

Commenting on the team’s situation from the direction of the Jokers has been scarce. Team members, from owners to coaches, look to a certain summer date like a rising moon.

A press conference where, according to Väänänen, “gets meat around the bones,” will be held at the beginning of June. The exact time for the event will be confirmed later.

At the event, at least the team’s coaching group and a large part of the contracted players are to be announced.

Mikko Saarni said earlier that the core of the team is to be made up of the club’s own juniors, who will be selected through direct procurement. The Jokers are not going to go to waste.

According to the current plan, the Jokerit will play 15 of their home matches at the Kerava Ice Hall and nine at the Nordenskiöldinkatu Ice Hall in Helsinki. Possible playoffs are also played at “Nordis”.

According to the information, the Jokeri’s number one guard next season is a 21-year-old joker Severi Auvinenwho represented Imatra Ketterä in the completed hockey season.

In addition, a defender is reportedly joining the Jokers Saku Forsblom and attackers Leevi Lemberg, Alexander Forslund and Vainö Sirki.