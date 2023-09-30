Ice hockey | The Jokerit won in Kerava, the defender was glowing about the atmosphere of the early season: “The cabins are always full everywhere”

Jokerit was defeated by RoK in a match whose ending was not immediately clear to the players.

30.9. 20:40

KERAVA

Saturday evening Kerava’s sold-out ice rink provided momentum and entertainment when Jokerit beat Rovaniemi Kiekko after the shootout with a score of 4–3.

The rank race had a special ending. Jokers Otto Karvinen was in the fifth pair of shots in the second inning, when the situation in the race was tied at 1–1. Karvinen scored, but the victory celebrations did not start immediately.

The teams did not jump onto the ice. Everyone was wondering and waiting to see what would happen.

Finally, the hall announcer said that the match was over and that the Jokers had won, which started the home team’s victory celebration.

“Everyone was a bit wondering whether it was already five pairs or not. It got a little messed up,” the Jokers defender Jere Vertanen laughed.

“It’s good that we were able to figure that out, so we could celebrate!”

I will compare are Mesti’s elite defenders. Last season, in Imatra’s Ketterä, he scored a whopping 17+32=49 power points in 51 matches.

“I got to be there well on the puck and shoot a lot. Now there have been a few challenges regarding the game since the beginning of the season, but isn’t it going to continue to progress from here.”

The new season in the Jokers had started without effects. It wasn’t until the fifth match that things started to light up.

Vertanen scored the Joker’s third goal in the third set.

“Yes, it was really good for myself,” said the guy who opened his points account.

The goal was born Teemu Henritius and Emil Oksanen after a strong end game.

“I managed to get quite close and shoot from a good spot.”

From Jyväskylä native Vertanen played as a junior both as a defender and as an attacker.

“It has always varied a bit. In B, I started as a pack, but then I was switched back to striker. In A, I spent half of the first season as a pack and half as a striker.”

Then a defender was locked in as a playing position.

“Koutsi said we’ll see how the package goes. It went well. It was able to open the game better. As a result, that playing spot has been left over.”

With Jokers is behind five matches from Mest. The statistics show four wins and one loss. All have been close battles.

Every match has had enough people in the stands.

“The cabins are always full everywhere we go. Terrible feeling! Really great,” Vertanen enthused.

At the series opener in Espoo, the Metro Arena was sold out (6,982 spectators). Kerava’s hall has been full twice now. 6,571 spectators drew Jokerit against Ketterä to the ice hall in Helsinki. There were 2,865 in KeuPa’s celebratory match in Jyväskylä.

Crazy readings for Mesti.

“Isn’t this already our small demonstration in relation to the league, that it would be good to open things up here. That a club like this could one day play in the league”, Vertanen sent greetings.