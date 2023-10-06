Ice hockey | The Jokerit won in front of a record audience – the leader of the series

The Jokerit won in their second match of the season at the Helsinki Ice Hall.

Jokers won Kiekko-Vantaa hockey in Mestis on Friday. The match ended in a 3–2 victory for the jester shirts at the Helsinki Ice Hall.

With the win, Jokerit rose to 12 points and third in the standings.

Even before the match, it was known that the evening would be significant. The hall was sold out in advance, and there were the most spectators in the entire history of Mestis, a total of 8,200.

Before the opening puck was dropped, the spectators were also touched by the late musician Cheers to Maijas assigned tribute video. The audience showed Maijasen their approval by standing.

Self the match started fast, as is usual in Joker’s games. The first goal of the opening set was seen after 15 minutes, when Mestis’ top scorer scored Leevi Lemberg gave the home team the lead.

Joker's Alexander Forslund was able to try to score from a pass against Kiekko-Vantaa's goalkeeper Paavo Hölsä.

Emotions were also heated at times in the first set. However, excesses were avoided, although there was a bit of a bit of sloppiness in the local struggle in the capital region.

In the second set, the goals were equal 1–1, and the Jokerit went into the third set with a 2–1 lead. After only four minutes of play, the former Kiekko-Vantaa striker Erkka Seppälä gave the hosts a two-goal lead with his first goal of the season.

When There were seven minutes left in the actual game time, Kiekko-Vantaa celebrated the tying goal. The goal was reviewed on video for several minutes, but it was ultimately upheld.

A long video review had the crowd booing wildly. Due to the long break, the players also had to skate around the field to warm up.

In the last minute, Kiekko-Vantaa was still able to create pressure on the end of the home team, but the effort was not enough for the equalizer despite one dangerous-looking situation. The 3–2 readings remained in effect.

Kiekko-Vantaa is three points behind the Jokers after the loss in Mestis.