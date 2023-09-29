Ice hockey | The Jokerit won away from KeuPa and once again reached another audience record

Teemu Henritius, who returned to his parent club from a long tour, scored the Joker’s winning goal in overtime in Jyväskylä.

Jyväskylä

Counties the touring Helsingin Jokerit is good for the coffers of Mestis clubs. The latest example can be considered Keuruun Pallo, which gathered 2,865 pairs of eyes for its celebration match at Lähitapiola-arena.

The number of spectators can be considered a very good achievement for KeuPa, which set the attendance record for its home matches. For example, JYP got 3,130 fans to the stands against KooKoo in the same hall last Saturday.

KeuPa celebrated his tenth full season in Mestis in the match. The party combined with the visit of the Jokers was such a juicy combination that the match was moved to a larger setting at Hippos in Jyväskylä. KeuPa’s home hall in Keuruu can accommodate 1,200 people.

Jokerit finally spoiled KeuPa’s party and won 3–2 in overtime.

“There was a lot of good and a lot of bad”, who scored the winning goal of the Jokers Teemu Henritius comment.

“Certain puck solutions and pacing the game, we still need to work on them. We gave the opponent too many pucks again. We were able to spin the puck well on the offensive end, but we still need directness and traffic to the goal, so that it doesn’t spin in the corners.”

Henritius himself was one of the successful Jokers, scoring a power play goal in overtime.

“A winning goal, so what could be better than that. It’s always a good feeling when it comes out like that,” he stated calmly.

2,865 spectators came to the match played in Jyväskylä.

KeuPa scored the opening goal of the match in the second minute. After this, Henri Risikko was overtaken by the Jokerire goal once again.

Jokers has not yet been able to properly penetrate the smaller halls of Mestis. The club has been able to play three of its four matches in halls that attract several thousand people, both in the Helsinki Ice Hall and the Metro Arena.

So far, the only battle with a smaller audience has been against KooVee at the Kerava Ice Hall. So there has been enough audience and interest.

“That’s what every athlete wants”, Henritius stated.

“You get additional flow and power from it when there is an audience and a mecca. It’s great that there has been an audience and hopefully there will be in the future.”

After four games, the balance of the Jokers’ strong early season is three wins, two of them in extra time and one loss in regular time. In the league table, the club is second behind Kiekko-Espo with seven points.

